RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has launched a digital economy survey to identify establishments that rely on digital inputs.

The statistical survey will also identify establishments whose operations are significantly enhanced by digital inputs, including digital technologies, digital infrastructure, digital services, and data.

It collects data from a representative sample of these establishments across various economic activities in all regions of the Kingdom.

One of the survey's primary objectives is to establish a comprehensive database to support the development of studies and indicators on Saudi Arabia's digital economy.

It also aims to create a broad database that serves as a reliable foundation for research and studies on the Kingdom's digital economy.

In addition, the survey will provide researchers, academics, and other stakeholders with the statistical data needed to support scientific research and studies that help advance the digital economy in the Kingdom.

The findings will also equip policymakers and decision-makers with data to support policy development and informed decision-making.

A further objective is to facilitate local, regional, and international comparisons of the digital economy's contribution to the national economy.

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