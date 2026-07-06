RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development signed a new agreement with Kenya's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to regulate the recruitment of domestic workers.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh on Sunday by Deputy Minister for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Dr. Alfred Nganga Mutua.

The signing ceremony was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Saudi-Kenyan Political Consultations Committee.

The agreement aims to implement the necessary measures to ensure the efficient and lawful recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya to work in Saudi Arabia.

It also seeks to protect the rights of both employers and domestic workers, regulate the contractual relationship between the two parties, and modernize the framework for bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Kenya in the recruitment of domestic workers.

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