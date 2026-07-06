Nizwa – Dakhliyah governorate has secured food security-related investment projects worth around RO158mn by the end of May 2026, strengthening its position as one of Oman’s leading destinations for agricultural and food investments.

The governorate launched 45 investment opportunities during the period, achieving 113% of its annual target. The projects cover agriculture, livestock, fisheries and aquaculture, reflecting growing investor interest and the rapid implementation of productive ventures.

Eng Omar bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Head of the Marketing Department at the Directorate General of Agricultural Fisheries and Water Resources in Dakhliyah, said the figures demonstrate the governorate’s success in turning its agricultural and natural resources into investment opportunities that support food security and increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Dakhliyah has a broad production base, with more than 61,000 farmers and over 1.17mn date palms, alongside significant production of fruits, vegetables, fodder crops, livestock and poultry. The specialised agricultural environments of Jabal Akhdar and Jabal Shams have also created opportunities across the food value chain, from production and processing to marketing.

Of the 45 opportunities launched by the end of May, 17 were in agriculture, 22 in livestock, and three each in fisheries and aquaculture. Six projects were also awarded.

The governorate has earmarked more than 185.7mn sqm for future agricultural, livestock and aquaculture projects in several wilayats, including Adam, Izki and Jabal Akhdar.

Among the projects under implementation is a tissue culture facility in Nizwa with an investment of nearly RO4mn to produce improved date palm offshoots and seedlings. Other projects focus on saffron, olives, figs and agricultural seedlings.

The food processing sector is also expanding. Projects valued at more than RO8mn include the Nizwa Food Industries Factory, fig processing facilities, olive oil production and food packaging and storage ventures.

In the livestock sector, an integrated veterinary hospital in Adam is being developed at a cost of about RO1.7mn through a public-private partnership, alongside a broiler chicken production project.

The fisheries sector is also attracting investment, including a partnership to develop and operate the fish market in Izki and four opportunities to manage fish markets across the governorate.

Al Busaidi said the projects mark a shift towards building an integrated production system based on value addition, food industries and private sector participation, reinforcing Dakhliyah’s role in Oman’s food security strategy and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.