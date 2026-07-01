Suhar – North Batinah governorate has announced the launch of a public tender for the operation and investment in a ‘vehicle drift arena’, reinforcing its efforts to attract private-sector participation and maximise the economic value of strategic sites across the governorate.

The tender covers the operation of a dedicated arena designed for vehicle drifting displays and motorsport-related activities. The site extends over approximately 90,000sqm and has been earmarked for recreational and sporting use, providing investors with an opportunity to develop and manage one of the governorate’s specialised entertainment venues.

According to the announcement, the project enjoys a strategic location that offers convenient access for visitors and participants from various wilayats of North Batinah and neighbouring governorates. The site is supported by road networks and essential infrastructure, enhancing its potential as a destination for major automotive events and public gatherings.

The governorate said the initiative forms part of its strategy to activate public assets and transform them into sustainable investment opportunities that contribute to economic growth and diversification. The project is expected to encourage entrepreneurship, attract event organisers and stimulate business activity linked to motorsports, tourism and entertainment.

Officials noted that the arena has the potential to host drifting competitions, motor shows, festivals and community events, creating a vibrant environment for motorsport enthusiasts while supporting local economic activity. The facility is also expected to attract visitors from across the sultanate, generating benefits for surrounding businesses and service providers.

The tender reflects ongoing efforts by North Batinah governorate to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and promote investment in projects that deliver long-term economic and social returns. By developing specialised recreational facilities, the governorate aims to enhance the quality of life for residents while creating new attractions that contribute to the region’s tourism and entertainment landscape.

The deadline for submitting bids has been set for August 9.