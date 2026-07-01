Saudi Arabia is strengthening its position as a leading destination for Chinese travellers, according to Dragon Trail International’s Chinese Tourism to the Middle East and North Africa 2025 White Paper.

The findings, produced with WTM Spotlight Riyadh, highlight growing demand from China and will feed into the inaugural WTM Spotlight Riyadh at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, scheduled for September 8–10, 2026.

The report names Saudi Arabia as one of the fastest-growing MENA destinations for Chinese outbound tourism, supported by Approved Destination Status (ADS) granted by China in July 2024.

This allows official group travel marketing.

It aligns with Vision 2030 goals to reach 150 million annual visitors, driven by infrastructure and tourism investment.

Saudi Arabia is enhancing its “China-ready” offering through Mandarin airport signage, improved payment systems, and expanded air links since 2023.

Chinese travellers increasingly prioritise immersive cultural experiences, luxury stays, family travel, and digitally enabled journeys, with strong demand for safe, authentic, and convenient destinations.

Air connectivity has surged, with flights between Greater China and Saudi Arabia up 91% in 2025 versus 2024.

Saudia, China Southern, China Eastern, Hainan Airlines, and Air China operate routes linking Riyadh, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Dammam, reflecting deepening tourism and business links.

Tourism Economics projects Chinese leisure spending in the Middle East will rise 130% between 2024 and 2030.

The WTM Spotlight Riyadh platform will host over 300 exhibitors, 7,000 attendees, and 150 hosted buyers, under Vision 2030.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX, said: “China represents one of the most influential outbound tourism markets globally, and Saudi Arabia is rapidly establishing itself as a destination of growing importance for Chinese travellers. As the Kingdom continues to invest in connectivity, visitor experiences, hospitality, and cultural infrastructure under Vision 2030, we are seeing increasing alignment between Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions and evolving Chinese traveller preferences.”

Curtis added: “WTM Spotlight Riyadh provides an important platform for the international travel industry to understand this opportunity better, strengthen partnerships, and explore how destinations, travel providers, and hospitality brands can engage more effectively with both Saudi Arabia’s inbound growth and the wider Chinese outbound market.”

Sienna Parulis-Cook, Director of Marketing and Communications, Dragon Trail International, said: “The Middle East and North Africa region is emerging as one of the most exciting growth areas for Chinese outbound tourism, and Saudi Arabia is playing an increasingly important role within that development. Chinese travellers are looking for destinations that offer distinctive cultural experiences, robust hospitality infrastructure, and seamless accessibility, all areas in which Saudi Arabia is investing significantly.”

Parulis-Cook added: “As a dedicated research partner for WTM Spotlight Riyadh, we look forward to sharing deeper insights into the evolving preferences, behaviours, and expectations of Chinese travellers as the Kingdom continues to expand its global tourism presence.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

