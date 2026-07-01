MUSCAT - During the official visit of a high-level delegation from the Sultanate of Oman to France, three strategic agreements were signed in Paris in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

The agreements mark a significant milestone in the strengthening of economic growth and energy cooperation between Oman and France, while supporting Oman’s ambitious energy transition agenda, and long-term sustainable development objectives.

The 2,000 MW Jabal Abyad PHES Project, to be developed in partnership with EDF power solutions, Oman National Engineering and Investment Co (ONEIC), Takhzeen Oman and Green Universe Enterprise (GUE) alongside Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), would be the largest pumped hydro energy storage project in the Middle East. Located in the vicinity of the Wadi Dayqah Dam, the project will provide long term energy storage capacity, playing a critical role in enhancing grid stability and enabling higher penetration of renewable energy sources across Oman.

Beyond its contribution to the power sector, the project is expected to generate substantial in-country value through local procurement, job creation and support for Oman’s construction industry and SMEs.

The 500 MW Al Kamil Solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP) will be financed, built and operated by a consortium comprising EDF power solutions, ONEIC and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) alongside Nama Power and Water Procurement Company. The project represents another important step towards increasing the share of renewable energy in Oman’s electricity mix and supporting the country’s growing demand for reliable, affordable and clean electricity.

In parallel, the Omani government, EDF power solutions and Synergy Investments signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on the development of a 1,000 MW sustainable digital infrastructure platform supporting the positioning of the Sultanate of Oman as a regional strategic hub for artificial intelligence, advanced computing and cloud services.

Béatrice Buffon, Chief Executive Officer of EDF power solutions, said: “Today’s signing reflects the strength of the strategic relationship between France and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as our shared ambition to accelerate the energy transition. By combining large-scale renewable generation with advanced energy storage solutions, EDF power solutions is proud to bring its industrial expertise to the development of a more resilient, sustainable and secure energy system for Oman. These projects will support the country’s long-term energy objectives while creating lasting economic and social value for future generations.”

Commenting on the signing, Ahmed bin Salim al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of Nama PWP, stated: “Al Kamil Solar IPP is a key addition to Oman’s clean energy portfolio, advancing Nama Power and Water Procurement commitment to delivering reliable, competitive, and low-carbon power. The project strengthens private sector participation, enhances Sultanate of Oman’s investment attractiveness, and reinforces the role of renewable energy in supporting sustainable economic development and environmental responsibility.”

Kumail Said, Acting Chief Executive Officer of OQAE said: “The 500 MW Al Kamil Solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP) builds on a series of solar, wind, and energy storage projects developed by OQAE, demonstrating our continued commitment to advancing Oman’s energy transition as the National Champion for Renewable Energy. This Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) represent another important step in translating Oman’s clean energy ambitions into tangible projects that strengthen energy security, accelerate economic diversification, and create long-term national value.”

These agreements further strengthen the long-standing partnership between EDF and Oman’s energy sector stakeholders. Leveraging decades of international expertise in renewable energy, energy storage and integrated infrastructure development, EDF power solutions continues to support the Sultanate of Oman in delivering reliable, low-carbon energy solutions. Al Kamil Solar PV IPP is the third renewables project for EDF power solutions in Oman after the Manah1 Solar PV IPP – 500MW and the JBB Wind IPP – 120MW.

In addition, the agreements establish the framework for detailed technical studies, project development activities, and continued collaboration among all parties to advance the projects towards implementation.

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