MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman does not support imposing transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but it left open the possibility of discussing charges linked to maritime services,

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, said.

In an exclusive interview with Monte Carlo International Radio, Sayyid Badr said that Oman rejects imposing fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as ‘internationally prohibited’. He did not, however, rule out the possibility of discussing voluntary maritime services with companies.

Sayyid Badr noted that Oman, like France, calls for de-escalation and supports the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran. He emphasised that Oman continues its contacts and efforts to achieve peace and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding the future of the Strait of Hormuz, Sayyid Badr stressed that the Sultanate of Oman is keen to ensure that navigation on the Strait of Hormuz remains safe, secure and free for all, given the importance of this waterway to the global economy and to the countries of the region, including Iran.

He explained that the ongoing dialogue between Muscat and Tehran is based on the necessity for any future understandings to be consistent with international law, emphasising the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and that any new arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz should be consistent with international law.

He said Oman is open to the possibility of discussing mechanisms related to maritime services, such as enhancing navigational safety, preparing for emergencies and combating pollution, similar to models implemented in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

He added that any such arrangements would be made in consultation with the countries and companies benefiting from navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the objective is to improve services and ensure navigational security.

Sayyid Badr confirmed that there is consensus among the GCC countries on the need to de-escalate tensions and halt any attacks in the region, emphasising that the GCC states want to focus on implementing existing agreements and achieving calm.

He praised the Omani-French relationship, considering France a leading country in the global consensus supporting the Palestinian cause and an important partner in achieving this goal.

He expressed optimism about the future of cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade, political and cultural fields, noting the increasing number of French tourists visiting the Sultanate of Oman and Omani tourists visiting France, as well as the rising volume of French investments in the Sultanate of Oman.

Sayyid Badr concluded his remarks by affirming that the centuries-old Omani-French friendship will grow even stronger in the upcoming period.

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