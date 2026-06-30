Muscat – The Joint Oman-Iran Committee on the Strait of Hormuz held its inaugural meeting in Muscat on Monday to exchange views on the future management of the strategic waterway and related issues.

The Omani delegation was led by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Ambassador-at-Large at the Foreign Ministry, while the Iranian side was headed by Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance coordination on matters concerning the Strait of Hormuz in line with the mutual interests and sovereignty of the two countries, while reaffirming their commitment to international law.

The discussions also covered frameworks for cooperation in navigation and maritime services, drawing on Oman and Iran’s status as the two littoral states overlooking the Strait of Hormuz and building on existing bilateral and international understandings.