ZURICH - Personal wealth in 2025 grew at its fastest ​pace in ⁠years, creating nearly one million new ‌U.S. dollar millionaires worldwide, Swiss bank UBS said in its ​annual Global Wealth Report published on Tuesday.

Here are ​some details:

* Total ​personal wealth globally rose by 10.8% last year, up from 4.6% in ⁠2024 and 4.2% in 2023, as strong financial markets boosted growth, UBS found.

* There were "more millionaires than ever, everywhere" in 2025, the ​bank ‌said. The United ⁠States, ⁠where over 440,000 people became new U.S. dollar millionaires, accounted ​for almost half of this ‌growth.

* Wealth in U.S. ⁠dollar terms grew disproportionately quickly in Europe, largely due to last year's depreciation of the dollar compared to the euro, UBS found.

* While average wealth rose, inequality has deepened since 2020, UBS said. Median wealth, which better reflects the middle of the ‌scale, declined in most countries, highlighting a ⁠growing divide between the wealthiest ​and the broader population, the bank added.

* For the report, UBS analysed 56 markets it ​estimates ‌to represent over 92% of the ⁠world's wealth.

(Reporting by ​Ariane Luthi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)