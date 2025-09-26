OSLO - Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Friday it has committed $1.5 billion to invest in a Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) energy transition fund.

The agreement enables the Norwegian fund to invest in projects that develop renewable energy infrastructure while also supporting the broader transition to low-carbon solutions, it said.

"The (BAM) fund will invest across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions where Brookfield has established operational presence," Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)