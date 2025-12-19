Saudi Arabia - Qsas Company, a major subsidiary of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), has announced the launch of its premium Alsirah Gardens project in Madinah.

Spanning 70,000 sq m, it features seven enrichment zones offering interactive and creative experiences inspired by the Prophet's biography.

The project was inaugurated by Madinah Region Governor and Development Authority Chairman Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

The project's investment is estimated at SAR500 million ($133 million). Upon completion of all phases, it is projected to attract around 10 million visitors annually, revitalising the region's tourism and cultural activity and contributing to Vision 2030 goals.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Qsas Company Chairman Yasser AlDawood said it had established the Alsirah cultural brand to connect people to their roots through an immersive experience that combines knowledge and innovation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al Rabiah and Madinah Mayor and Development Authority CEO Fahad Albulihshi.

A major initiative of Saudi PIF, Qsas is a specialist in developing, owning and operating world-class interactive exhibitions across Saudi Arabia, which will contribute to meeting the growing demand for high-quality cultural experiences for pilgrims, and tourists.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

