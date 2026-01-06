RABAT - Morocco achieved a historic milestone in its tourism sector in 2025, securing a record-breaking 19.8 million arrivals, according to official data released by the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism.

The annual performance represents a significant surge for the Kingdom, with total tourism revenues exceeding $13 billion.

This nearly 20-million visitor mark underscores a robust upward trajectory for the industry, reinforcing its position as a primary driver of the national economy.

The Ministry’s statement highlighted that this unprecedented growth reflects the continued success of the sector's strategic development initiatives over recent years.