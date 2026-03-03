Arab Finance: The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities received 244 requests to support the expansion of Egypt's hotel capacity with investments estimated at EGP 16 billion, Tourism Minister Sherif Fathi‏ announced.

During his meeting with the Tourism and Civil Aviation Committee of the House of Representatives, Fathi said the proposed projects will contribute to adding about 160,000 new hotel rooms.

This aligns with the government’s initiatives to back tourism investment and drive financing to achieve record growth rates in the sector.

He reviewed the ministry's action plan to reinforce Egypt's position on the global tourism map. This included promotional policies for tourism revitalization, participation in international tourism fairs, and the organization of temporary archaeological exhibitions abroad to showcase Egypt’s cultural heritage.

The strategy also includes mulling over the concept of an ‘Investment Opportunities Bank’ to discuss available investment opportunities regularly and facilitate licensing procedures.

This is in addition to applying a ‘one-stop shop’ system to integrate services into a single digital platform, reducing operational bottlenecks and improving user convenience.

In 2025, Egypt welcomed 19 million tourists, marking a 21% growth compared to 2024.