Arab Finance: Prices of building materials and fertilizers varied in the Egyptian market on March 11th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate reached EGP 17,886.30 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate cost EGP 23,539.40 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of urea edged up by 0.8% on a daily basis to EGP 24,719.10 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement remained stable at nearly EGP 4,102.40 per ton.

The price of investment-grade steel climbed by 0.5% to EGP 36,102.10 per ton compared to yesterday, whereas Ezz Steel grew by 1.4% to EGP 38,175.20 per ton.