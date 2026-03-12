Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) disclosed the prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets on March 11th.

The price of packaged rice went down by 0.4% to EGP 34.1 per kilogram, while the price of packaged flour rose by 1.5% to EGP 25 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, a package of sugar declined by 0.5% to EGP 32.6 per kilogram.

The price of sunflower oil amounted to nearly EGP 93.8 per kilogram.

In the vegetable market, the price of tomatoes fell by 4.9% to EGP 20.5 per kilogram, whereas the price of onions jumped by 1.3% to EGP 14.5 per kilogram.

Potatoes registered EGP 14.3 per kilogram, reflecting a daily rise of 2.7%.