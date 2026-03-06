Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday he has instructed officials to study the possibility of referring those who manipulate commodity prices to military courts, describing the current economic climate as a “state of near-emergency.”

Speaking during an Iftar event organised by the Egyptian Military Academy, Sisi warned against the exploitation of global and regional circumstances to raise prices or manipulate the needs of the public. “Rest assured that, by the grace of God, we are fine,” the president said, while urging citizens to continue exercising responsibility and understanding based on study and facts.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Sisi stated that Egypt had been keen to prevent the current escalation, noting that the country’s experience shows wars bring nothing but “ruin, destruction, and damage to the interests and capabilities of peoples.” He confirmed that Egypt is maintaining “sincere and honest” mediation efforts to halt the war, warning that its continuation would exact a “heavy price.”

The president characterised the conflict as a reflection of “errors in calculations and estimates.” He noted that while Egypt had faced significant challenges and “conspiracies” in recent years, it had exercised what he termed “beautiful patience.” This approach, he said, has proven successful and has been applied in the state’s dealings with other nations.

On domestic development, Sisi emphasised that the “building of the human” is the primary objective of the Egyptian Military Academy’s programmes. He noted that the academy currently hosts approximately 8,000 students and serves as a parallel educational experiment to basic and university education.

According to the president, the state has engaged specialists in sociology and psychology to develop a “roadmap” for the most effective methods of human preparation. Sisi stressed that the selection process for the academy is based strictly on competence and merit, with no room for “favouritism or discrimination,” aiming to build a strong fabric between various state institutions.

Spokesperson for the Presidency, Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the president also highlighted the academy’s role in qualifying teachers for deployment in schools. Sisi stated that these criteria are based on “strong foundations and respect for all students,” with the ultimate goal of establishing a “modern state built quietly.”

The event was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Defence and Military Production General Ashraf Salem Zaher, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, alongside other senior military officials and media representatives. Sisi concluded the visit by performing the Isha and Taraweeh prayers at the academy’s mosque.

