Al Khaleej Sugar's refinery in the UAE is operating at 70% capacity, the company's managing director, Jamal al-Ghurair, said on Tuesday during the Dubai Sugar Conference.
The refinery produced 1.5 million metric tons of sugar in 2025, he told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
Al Khaleej Sugar operates the world's largest port-based refinery of the sweetener.
Al-Ghurair said the company is currently exporting to around 30 countries and also supplies about 70% of demand in the UAE, which consumes 250,000 tons of sugar a year.
He said there are currently no plans for investment in other countries.
Al-Ghurair said he was expecting a global surplus in the 2026/27 season.
Analysts Green Pool and Covrig Analytics have also forecast there will be a global sugar surplus in 2026/27.
