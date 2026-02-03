Al Khaleej Sugar's refinery ‍in the ‍UAE is operating ​at 70% capacity, the company's managing director, ⁠Jamal al-Ghurair, said on Tuesday during the ⁠Dubai Sugar ‌Conference.

The refinery produced 1.5 million metric tons of sugar ⁠in 2025, he told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

Al Khaleej Sugar operates the ⁠world's largest port-based refinery ​of the sweetener.

Al-Ghurair said the company is currently ‍exporting to around 30 countries and also ​supplies about 70% of demand in the UAE, which consumes 250,000 tons of sugar a year.

He said there are currently no plans for investment in other countries.

Al-Ghurair said he was expecting a global surplus in ⁠the 2026/27 season.

Analysts Green Pool and Covrig Analytics have ‌also forecast there will be a global sugar surplus ‌in 2026/27.

