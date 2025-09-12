AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) signed a “strategic” agreement on Thursday with India’s Coromandel International Ltd to supply 500,000 tonnes of phosphate annually, starting April next year.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the JPMC Industrial Complex in Aqaba, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

The deal aims to supply Coromandel’s new manufacturing facilities with high-quality Jordanian phosphate, further cementing Jordan’s position as a leading regional and international supplier of phosphate, Petra said.

The agreement was signed by CEO of JPMC Abdel Wahab Rawad and Managing Director and CEO at Coromandel International S. Sankarasubramanian, in the presence of JPMC Chairman Mohammed Thneibat and Coromandel Chairman Arun Alagappan.

Coromandel, one of India’s largest consumers of phosphoric acid and the country’s second-largest producer of phosphate fertilisers, is a key player in agricultural solutions. It is also a strategic partner in the JPMC-owned Jordan India Fertiliser Company, Petra said.

Thneibat described the agreement as a "strategic milestone" that reflects Jordan’s growing importance in the global phosphate market.

He emphasised that the partnership not only strengthens economic ties between Jordan and India but also contributes to Jordan's economy by attracting international investment to the phosphate and fertiliser industries.

“This agreement reinforces our role as a primary supplier of high-quality phosphate and builds on a growing list of strategic partnerships with leading Indian and global companies,” Thneibat said.

Thneibat also noted that JPMC is looking to expand its presence in global markets and develop new partnerships, particularly with Indian and international companies operating in the phosphate sector.

“This kind of strategic cooperation opens new doors and enhances Jordan’s status as a reliable partner in the global fertilizer supply chain.”

Alagappan praised the long-standing relationship with JPMC, saying the agreement reflects “strong trust” in the capabilities of Jordan’s phosphate industry.

“Jordan Phosphate Mines Company has earned high credibility in the Indian market and among specialized companies in the phosphate and fertilizer sectors,” Alagappan said, adding, “This agreement sets the stage for broader industrial and commercial collaboration between our two countries.”

