AMMAN — Representative of Financial and Banking Sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Firas Sultan, affirmed the "record" performance of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) during 2025 is a "clear indicator of the strength of the national economy and an advanced stage of recovery."

Sultan added that this performance reflects "growing confidence" in the investment environment and the financial market's ability to absorb various economic changes, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In a statement issued Wednesday, he said the ASE's ranking first at the pan-Arab level and 13th globally, according to Bloomberg data, is a "significant" milestone that reflects "effectiveness" of economic and financial policies and the pivotal role of the banking sector in providing financing, enhancing liquidity, and supporting productive and investment activities.

Sultan noted the "remarkable" rise in the stock market's main indices reflects a "tangible" improvement in the performance of ASE-listed companies and growth in their profits, and the return of investment momentum and increased trading levels.

Sultan also stated the market capitalisation of the highest level since 2007 reflects the "depth and attractiveness" of the market.

Sultan, who also serves as the JCC'S Second Vice Chairman, affirmed that the ASE is a "true" reflection of the Jordanian economy's performance.

Sultan indicated that the movement of indices, trading volume, the state of economic activity, and the level of confidence in fiscal and monetary policies are all indicators of this performance.

Sultan noted the positive results during 2025 confirm the improved business environment and stability of the Kingdom's financial and banking system.

The strong performance of the banking sector and the rise in its share prices reflect the "soundness, resilience, and capacity of the Jordanian banking system to support various economic sectors," he pointed out.

Additionally, he called for developing legislation governing the financial market, strengthening governance and transparency principles, and encouraging the process to list new companies to expand the investor base and support sustainable economic growth.

Wrapping up 2025 trading, the ASE saw a "record" performance, as one of the world's top financial markets, ranking first in the Arab world and 13th globally, in terms of its index rise, with the market capitalisation of JD26.493 billion last year, compared with JD17.655 billion in 2024.

The ASE's general index rose by 45.12 per cent last year, reaching a "record peak" unseen in 17 years, closing at 3,611 points compared with 2,488 points in 2024.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

