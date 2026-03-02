AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) on Sunday released its monthly report on foreign trade, indicating a 9.9 per cent increase in the value of national exports in 2025, reaching JD9.624 billion, while re-exports rose by 12.3 per cent to JD959 million.

Accordingly, total exports amounted to JD10.583 billion, marking a 10.1 per cent increase compared with 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This growth coincided with a 7.5 per cent rise in imports, which reached JD20.528 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD9.945 billion, an increase of JD460 million compared with 2024.

As for the export coverage ratio, total exports covered 52 per cent of imports in 2025, compared with 50 per cent in 2024, an increase of 2 percentage points.

In December alone, the coverage ratio reached 65 per cent, compared with 47 per cent in the same month of 2024, an increase of 18 percentage points.

In December 2025, total exports amounted to JD1.032 billion, including JD929 million in national exports and JD103 million in re-exports.

Imports stood at JD1.589 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD557 million during the month.

Compared with December 2024, total exports in December rose by 21 per cent, with national exports up by 18 per cent and re-exports surging by 56.1 per cent.

While imports declined by 13 per cent, leading to a 42.8 per cent reduction in the trade deficit.

In terms of the commodity composition of foreign trade in 2025, the increase in national exports was concentrated; in nitrogenous or chemical fertilisers (11.1 per cent), jewellery and precious ornaments (18.5 per cent), pharmaceutical preparations (5.1 per cent), raw phosphate (13.3 per cent) and raw potash (18.9 per cent).

On the imports side, the value of jewellery and precious ornaments rose by 56.4 per cent, machinery and mechanical appliances and their parts by 20.8 per cent, electrical machinery and equipment by 4.2 per cent and cereals by 8 per cent.

Meanwhile, imports of crude oil and its derivatives declined by 1.4 per cent, as did vehicles and bicycles by 2.4 per cent.

With regard to trade partners in 2025, the increase in national exports was driven by "higher" exports to markets within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), including Saudi Arabia, as well as to non-Arab Asian countries such as India, and European Union (EU) countries, including Italy.

The main international markets from which imports increased were countries within the GAFTA, including Saudi Arabia; countries under the North American Free Trade Agreement, including the United States; non-Arab Asian countries such as China; and EU countries such as Germany.

Exports to Syria recorded a significant growth of 358.2 per cent. National exports to the European Union rose by 39.3 per cent in 2025, while imports from Iraq declined by 17.2 per cent, Petra reported.

