AMMAN — A cross-border initiative with a budget of 1.83 million euros has been launched to enhance the sustainability, adaptability, and digital readiness of tourism small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

The "ReTour: Enhancing the Resilience of Small and Medium Enterprises in the Tourism Sector" project is jointly led by the Jordan University of Science and Technology and Specto, a computer driving skills company, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ahmad Abu Haija, project manager at Specto, said on Sunday that 89 per cent of the project’s funding comes from the European Union under the Interreg NEXT MED program, adding that the initiative brings together nine main partners and eight affiliate partners from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Over 30 months, the project aims to directly support more than 150 tourism facilities by introducing advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and smart sensors, alongside sustainable business practices.

Abu Haija noted that the project was selected in the first call for the Interreg NEXT MED programme from over 600 proposals submitted by Mediterranean countries. Only around 60 projects were approved, with ReTour distinguished for its focus on innovation, SME empowerment, and cross-border cooperation in the tourism sector.

Mustafa Ali, project director at the university, said that the initiative addresses challenges facing tourism SMEs, a key pillar of Mediterranean economies, particularly amid fluctuations such as pandemics, natural disasters, and economic instability.

The project will establish a Mediterranean innovation platform, disseminate smart digital tools, and implement structured training and guidance programmes.

He added that ReTour is expected to enhance business continuity, improve digital capabilities, elevate visitor experiences, and strengthen sustainable performance in participating destinations, noting that the project also aims to preserve jobs, foster innovation, and ensure the long-term prosperity and resilience of Mediterranean tourism.

