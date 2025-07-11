AMMAN — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan, in collaboration with the Danish-Arab Partnership Programme (DAPP) and with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, celebrated the achievements of 22 Jordan-based small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in advancing green, sustainable growth across key economic sectors.

The event marked the “successful” completion of the second cohort of the Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator project, a flagship initiative designed to empower SMEs with the tools and knowledge to transition into sustainable business models and expand their reach within Jordan and beyond, according to a UNDP statement.

The second phase provided over 12 comprehensive training sessions on green innovation and sustainability practices, alongside individually tailored advisory support for each SME, where 36 per cent of participating SMEs are led by women, and 27 per cent by youth, underscoring the project’s “strong” focus on inclusion and empowerment.

"This initiative offers progressive SMEs in Jordan a pathway towards sustainable growth and market expansion," said Majida Alassaf, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Jordan. "We are proud to see this cohort move closer to establishing a green economy that is inclusive, resilient, and forward-looking.”

To further promote innovation and collaboration, the programme featured a pre-acceleration day, two pitch events, and a final networking session. These platforms enabled businesses to showcase their green solutions, foster partnerships, and explore investment opportunities.

Ali Qattan, CEO of Olistic, one of the participating enterprises, shared: "The training gave us the push to evolve from a startup in Jordan into a potential global player."

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

