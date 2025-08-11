AMMAN — A coordination meeting was held on Sunday at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to discuss plans for enhancing national preparedness to address marine pollution challenges in the Gulf of Aqaba.

ASEZA Commissioner for Environment and Public Safety Nidal Aouran said that the aim of the meeting was to enhance national readiness, define roles and responsibilities, and establish mechanisms for joint coordination among relevant institutions in preparing for and responding swiftly to maritime incidents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Deputy Head of the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) Brig. Gen. Hatem Zoubi and representatives from government bodies and private sector partners attended the meeting.

Aouran , who chaired the meeting, highlighted the importance of developing a comprehensive plan to combat marine pollution in Aqaba’s waters, focusing on improving rapid response mechanisms, conducting regular evaluation and monitoring, and building the capacities of personnel in those institutions.

He also stressed enhancing the efficiency of the Prince Hamzah Centre for Pollution Control so it becomes a leading hub for dealing with marine disasters and incidents at the regional level.

He commended the efforts of NCSCM and all stakeholders for their cooperation and partnership in reducing the risks of marine disasters and incidents to preserve the region’s marine resources.

He noted that follow-up meetings would be held to develop a comprehensive national plan to combat pollution, including conducting realistic simulation drills and exercises at the regional level.

Zoubi stressed the importance of establishing a comprehensive national marine pollution control plan, in addition to holding national and regional simulation exercises, underlining the need for full cooperation among all concerned entities to avoid overlapping procedures among partners.

Representatives of relevant entities showcased their current plans and activities to combat marine pollution, as well as the requirements needed to improve readiness and develop the Prince Hamzah Centre for Pollution Control into a fully integrated regional hub.

