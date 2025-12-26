ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched the Indoor Air Quality Observatory (HawAQM), marking a significant step forward in the system for monitoring indoor air pollutants across the emirate. The initiative is one of the flagship projects under Abu Dhabi’s Public Health Centre Strategy.

The observatory leverages the latest scientific technologies and high-precision sensors to deliver real-time data and advanced analytics on indoor air quality. Its coverage spans a wide range of indoor environments – including schools and households – across Abu Dhabi, providing valuable insights to support healthier living spaces.

The observatory aims to enhance awareness and oversight of indoor air quality across buildings and facilities in the emirate – a critical factor in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of residents. It employs an advanced methodology, including the installation of sophisticated monitoring devices at select locations to continuously track key indoor air pollutants.

The collected data is transmitted in real time and displayed on an innovative data HawAQM dashboard. Through the HawAQM dashboard, the observatory provides comprehensive data analysis, enabling specialists and decision-makers to take proactive and immediate corrective actions to ensure safe and healthy indoor environments. This represents a significant milestone in the Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to advance sustainability and enhance quality of life.

Dr Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the ADPHC, said, “Abu Dhabi continues its pioneering efforts to protect community health and improve quality of life. The Indoor Air Quality Observatory – HawAQM is a strategic tool that strengthens the emirate’s capabilities in smart monitoring of health risks, safeguarding public health, and supporting future planning based on accurate, data-driven insights.

“Our commitment to innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies reflects our dedication to creating healthy and safe indoor environments for current and future generations – contributing to improved public health and the achievement of sustainable development.”