RIYADH — Riyadh University of Arts (RUA) will feature 13 colleges in total, with four specialized colleges set to launch in its first phase through partnerships with leading international academic institutions.

The details were announced following a royal order issued by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman approving the establishment of the Riyadh-based university as an independent educational institution under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture.

According to Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the first phase of the university will introduce four colleges developed in collaboration with globally recognized institutions specializing in arts and cultural education.

The College of Theater and Performing Arts will be established in partnership with AMDA College of the Performing Arts in New York and Los Angeles. The College of Film will collaborate with the USC School of Cinematic Arts, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading film schools.

The College of Music will be developed in partnership with Guildhall School, while the College of Cultural Management will be launched in collaboration with ESSEC Business School.

The university’s official website is expected to launch on March 30, 2026, with admissions opening in May 2026. The first academic year is scheduled to begin in September 2026.

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