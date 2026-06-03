MAKKAH - Six and a half million male and female students in public schools across Saudi Arabia have returned on Tuesday to their classrooms to complete the second semester of the current academic year following the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Schools have commenced preparations for the start of the second semester final examinations, marking the end of the academic year, across all educational departments in the Kingdom except the regions of Makkah and Madinah, from Sunday, Dhul Hijjah 28, corresponding to June 14.

The final exams in the schools of Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif are scheduled to begin on Muharram 6, 1448 AH (June 21).

The summer vacation for schools under the education departments of Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif will begin at the end of the school day on Muharram 17 (July 2) while the vacation for schools in all other regions will commence at the end of the school day on Muharram 10 (June 25).

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