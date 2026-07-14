KUWAIT - Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attack targeting two Emirati oil tankers while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in the death of one crew member and injuries to several others.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement carried today by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that the attack constituted a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, directly threatening maritime security and global energy supplies.

The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures taken to safeguard the country's security, stressing the need for an immediate halt to all escalatory actions and adherence to international law ensuring freedom of navigation.