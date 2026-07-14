Fortuna of Cappadocia, Autograph Collection has opened in the heart of Cappadocia, the iconic region in central Türkiye.

The distinctive new hotel joins Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse portfolio of more than 300 independent hotels, each celebrated for its independent character and story.

Located in Uçhisar, one of the region’s most iconic vantage points, Fortuna of Cappadocia, Autograph Collection overlooks Cappadocia’s extraordinary valleys and landscapes shaped by thousands of years of history. Known for its dramatic rock formations, ancient settlements carved into stone, and rich history. Blending contemporary design with the timeless spirit of the region, the hotel reflects the unique character and heritage of its surroundings.

The property will feature 125 guest rooms and suites along with 28 private villas, offering a range of accommodation options designed to provide comfort, privacy and a connection to the surrounding landscape. Inspired by the Roman Goddess Fortuna, a symbol of fortune, destiny and the ever-turning cycle of life, Fortuna of Cappadocia, Autograph Collection is designed as a destination where meaningful experiences, culture and contemporary elegance come together to create a unique sense of place.

“Fortuna of Cappadocia, Autograph Collection is a wonderful addition to Autograph Collection Hotels. The property is set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most storied landscapes and designed for guests to truly connect to the unique destination,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium, Select & Midscale Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “From panoramic views across fairy chimneys and valleys to thoughtfully crafted spaces that celebrate local artistry, every detail invites guests into an immersive experience.”

Beyond accommodation, Fortuna of Cappadocia, Autograph Collection, offers a thoughtfully curated collection of culinary, social and wellness experiences throughout the property.

Fortuna of Cappadocia, Autograph Collection also features Fortuna Convention Hall, a versatile venue designed for meetings, celebrations and private events. Blending contemporary design with the unique atmosphere of Cappadocia, the space offers an elegant setting for both business and social gatherings.

Complementing the hotel’s social and culinary offerings, the Spa & Wellness Centre spans approximately 1,112 square meters, offering a tranquil environment dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation. The wellness facilities include an indoor swimming pool, a traditional Turkish hammam, and a range of treatment rooms providing personalised therapies and holistic wellness experiences.

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