Dubai Customs has stepped up preparations for the peak summer travel season, with around three million passengers expected to pass through Dubai’s airports in the first half of July.

An integrated operational plan, developed with Dubai Airports and strategic partners, aims to ensure smooth passenger flow while maintaining high security standards.

The authority operates 19 advanced baggage-screening systems and 77 inspection devices, reducing manual baggage screening to just seven seconds.

Dubai Customs is also expanding passenger services by developing dedicated pet inspection rooms across all terminals and continues to raise awareness of customs rules, supporting Dubai’s D33 economic agenda and tourism ambitions. -TradeArabia News Service

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