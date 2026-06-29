The Maldives has emerged as the leading destination for UAE travellers this summer, accounting for one in five international hotel bookings, according to dnata Travel’s latest data.

Thailand, Mauritius, Canada and Australia complete the top five most-booked destinations for the season.

Demand for overseas travel is being fuelled by a mix of Indian Ocean beach escapes and long-haul destinations.

The entry of Canada, Australia, Japan and the US into this summer’s top 10 reflects a growing appetite for longer, experience-led holidays, as UAE travellers show an increasing willingness to explore further afield.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said: “International travel is proving more popular than ever this summer, with nine in 10 hotel bookings made for overseas destinations. While traditional favourites such as the Maldives, Thailand and Mauritius continue to attract strong demand, we are also seeing rising interest in long-haul travel as customers seek new destinations and more experience-driven holidays.”

Ketait added: “UAE staycations remain an important segment of the market, particularly for short weekend getaways, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah among the most popular domestic destinations this summer.

Ketait concluded: “Internationally, travellers are staying for an average of around five nights, with long-haul trips often extending beyond this. Demand for four- and five-star properties remains particularly strong, with average booking values up approximately 16% year-on-year.”

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