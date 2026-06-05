Global travel trade leaders and decision-makers have expressed absolute confidence in the robust future and unmatched resilience of the UAE tourism sector, projecting an imminent, seamless rebound that will outpace global market trends.

During their participation in the high-profile “Engage by Elevate online 2026”, organised by Elevate World, global industry giants reaffirmed that the UAE remains a premium, highly sustainable destination poised to capture immense pent-up international demand ahead of the crucial fourth quarter and beyond.

Hosted from the Elevate Tourism Hub in Dubai, the hybrid event served as a strategic catalyst for future growth. The event brought together more than 100 international tour operators and over 200 premier hotels, resorts, attractions, and destination partners from key global source markets. The event facilitated over 1,500 pre-scheduled B2B meetings alongside extensive face-to-face networking.

Opening the summit, Samir Hamadeh, Founder and CEO of Elevate World, highlighted how the UAE has consistently demonstrated exceptional agility and a gold-standard level of care for citizens, residents, and visitors during challenging global periods.

"The outlook for the UAE tourism sector is overwhelmingly positive," Hamadeh stated, emphasising that recovery is fast approaching. "The destination continues to adapt and reinforce its position as a global leader with an unmatched offering."

Elevate World also unveiled Yara AI, a new artificial intelligence solution designed to support tour operators, hotels, and tourism stakeholders, helping facilitate a more proactive rather than reactive approach to delivering solutions across the wider tourism ecosystem.

The summit underscored the powerful synergy between the public and private sectors. Key updates from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Miral, and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority outlined synchronised strategies to maximise high-yield opportunities in Q4 2026.

As the summit’s Headline Sponsor, Wynn Al Marjan Island presented an exclusive update on its construction progress and future vision. The session highlighted its ongoing collaboration with RAK TDA and Elevate World to accelerate international trade engagement ahead of the opening of this multi-billion-dollar development, which stands as a monumental milestone for the region's leisure landscape.

Additionally, Miral and Elevate World announced a major distribution partnership aimed at boosting the global visibility and seamless accessibility of Yas Island’s world-class entertainment and hospitality portfolio.

High-level panel discussions featuring major European and British travel brands revealed strong, positive indicators for the UAE, with leaders emphasising that the market is primed for rapid acceleration.

Paul Truss, Head of Product at Virgin Atlantic Holidays, said, "Engage by Elevate was a genuinely impressive event and a valuable platform for the kind of open, honest dialogue that this industry needs right now. The Middle East holds a special place in the Virgin Atlantic Holidays portfolio, and our commitment to the region is unwavering."

Mark White, Head of Contracting Long Haul/North Africa at On the Beach, shared, "We know that the demand from UK customers is still there. The appetite for the Middle East has not gone away, and On the Beach remains fully committed to the destination."

The second day of the summit also highlighted the booming business tourism and MICE sector. Global events leader Informa shared highly optimistic insights into the UAE’s thriving B2B landscape, citing robust registration and market confidence for upcoming massive trade exhibitions.