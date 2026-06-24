Bahrain’s northern coastline is set for a major transformation, with officials unveiling an ambitious plan for five new public beach and waterfront projects across Muharraq Governorate, backed by investments exceeding BD12 million.

The initiative aims to expand public access to the sea while introducing sustainable tourism and upgraded leisure facilities.

Details were outlined during a Muharraq Municipal Council meeting, where Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry property and investment chief Reem Bucheeri presented a comprehensive coastal development strategy.

The projects will span key areas including Galali, Diyar Al Muharraq, Samaheej and Hidd.

“There are currently five major coastal properties designated for public beach development in Muharraq governorate, with some incorporating investment components to ensure sustainability and long-term operation,” said Ms Bucheeri.

Among the flagship projects is Galali coast, a 10,000sqm waterfront property in Block 255 earmarked as both a public beach and investment destination.

A much larger 51,000sqm public beach in Diyar Al Muharraq is also expected to significantly expand recreational space in the area.

Officials also highlighted Sama Bay, which has already opened to the public and is now serving as a pilot model for future coastal developments. In addition, East Walkway A and East Walkway B in Hidd are planned as beachfront promenade projects.

Ms Bucheeri revealed that the Galali and Diyar sites are being transferred to Edamah – the government’s real estate arm – to advance the next phase of development.

“The projects are currently in the negotiation stage regarding their final components. They will be presented to the municipal council before final approval, and council proposals will be incorporated into discussions with Edamah, which has already accepted the initial proposals submitted,” she said.

Muharraq Municipal Council vice-chairman Saleh Buhezza stressed the scale of the government’s commitment.

“A budget of BD12m has already been allocated for a major coastal project in Muharraq, and the ministry has publicly announced this funding. The financial commitment clearly reflects the importance being given to improving Bahrain’s public waterfronts,” he said.

Officials also confirmed co-ordination with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) on the Sama Bay project, which is now being closely monitored to assess economic returns, investment feasibility and operational challenges.

Meanwhile, the council’s financial, administrative and legislative committee chairman Fadel Al Oud called for more accessible, community-focused beaches.

“Residents need simple, sandy beaches where families can actually swim. Even if it is only a 100-metre stretch, communities deserve direct access to the sea,” he said.

Council chairman Abdulaziz Al Naar added that swimming access would depend on safety conditions and varying sea depths, noting that adjustments such as levelling could make it feasible.

Officials at the meeting added that once negotiations with Edamah are finalised, the full project plans and timelines will be returned to council for final review – paving the way for what could become Muharraq’s most significant coastal transformation in years.

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