RIYADH - Saudi Arabia recorded 1.9 million active commercial registrations by the end of Q2 2026, marking a 12 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Commerce's latest quarterly business sector report.

The report also showed that more than 71,000 new commercial registrations were issued during the quarter.

The total number of active commercial registrations across the Kingdom reached 1,918,512, including 1,280,505 establishments and 638,007 companies.

Of the registered establishments, 1,033,041 were principal registrations, and 247,464 were branch registrations. Meanwhile, 550,941 companies were principal registrations, and 87,066 were branch registrations.

Reflecting the Kingdom's continued progress in women's economic empowerment, women owned 46 percent of active commercial establishment registrations, while 38 percent were owned by young entrepreneurs. Among the more than 71,000 commercial registrations issued during the quarter, 47 percent were for women-owned establishments.

For active commercial registrations in artificial intelligence, there was a 33 percent year-on-year rise to 22,591, while cloud computing registrations increased by 42 percent to 6,802.

Meanwhile, active e-commerce registrations climbed 23 percent to 48,497; the report noted that Saudi Arabia ranks among the world's top 10 fastest-growing countries in the sector.

Touristic activities also posted strong growth. Active registrations for resorts increased 43 percent, tourist guide activities rose 38 percent, tour operators grew 33 percent, and travel agencies expanded 32 percent.

Hotel registrations climbed 38 percent to 26,801, while logistics services registrations rose 25 percent to 29,856.

Among regions, Riyadh accounted for the largest share of active commercial registrations with 666,108, followed by Makkah with 397,029 and the Eastern Province with 302,165.

Other regions: 101,550 registrations in Qassim, 95,990 in Asir, 93,995 in Madinah, 62,714 in Jazan, 60,297 in Najran, 45,012 in Hail, 41,605 in Tabuk, 21,849 in Al-Jouf, 17,409 in the Northern Borders, and 12,789 in Al-Baha.

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