RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has launched the Package Visa pilot through approved general travel and tourism service providers in selected pilot markets.

The new initiative enables eligible visitors to obtain a tourist visa as part of an integrated travel package. It is the result of joint efforts by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and the Insurance Authority.

The Package Visa builds on a series of reforms introduced since the launch of Saudi Arabia's tourist e-Visa, including the visa on arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa, offering visitors more flexible ways to enter the Kingdom. These initiatives helped Saudi Arabia welcome more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the initiative reflects the Kingdom's commitment to making travel to Saudi Arabia more accessible and seamless.

"Saudi Arabia's tourism story has always been about ambition, openness and continuous progress. With the Package Visa, we are taking the next step: empowering our travel and tourism partners, simplifying the journey for visitors, and creating a smarter, more seamless way to experience Saudi Arabia. This pilot is a glimpse of what comes next, and we invite our partners and future visitors to be part of it," he said.

Under the pilot, eligible travelers can book their trips through qualified travel and tourism service providers, combining round-trip flights, accommodation at licensed hospitality facilities and the electronic tourist visa application into a single package. Providers may also include events, activities and tourism experiences.

The Ministry of Tourism said the initiative is expected to make Saudi travel packages more attractive by reducing administrative steps for visitors while helping service providers create higher-value itineraries that encourage longer stays and increased visitor spending.

To ensure service quality, only travel providers meeting strict eligibility requirements, including digital booking platforms, 24/7 technical support and customer service centers, will be allowed to participate in the program.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia continues to post record tourism performance.

According to the Ministry of Tourism's 2025 Annual Statistical Report, the Kingdom welcomed around 123 million inbound and domestic tourists last year, up approximately 6% from 2024.

Total tourism spending reached a record SR304 billion, a 7% increase from the previous year, while the sector contributed 4.9% of Saudi Arabia's GDP in 2024, with its economic contribution continuing to grow in 2025.

The report showed that Saudi Arabia received 29.3 million international visitors, generating SR176.6 billion in inbound tourism spending, while 93.3 million domestic tourists spent SR127.1 billion. It also found that non-religious travel accounted for approximately 52% of inbound overnight visits in 2025, compared with 44% in 2019.

Employment in tourism industries reached nearly 1.03 million jobs in 2025, with Saudi women accounting for around 47% of Saudi employees in tourism-related activities, up significantly from 5% at the end of 2018.

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