Qatar Tourism reported 1.13 million visitors in the first quarter of 2026, including 646,000 in January, 423,000 in February and 63,000 in March.

Industry experts expect arrivals to rise further during the summer months as the country rolls out a wide range of activities targeting families, residents and international visitors.

The sector’s growth is being driven by a combination of domestic tourism demand and inbound travel.

High overseas travel costs, regional uncertainty and competitive local offerings have encouraged many residents to vacation within Qatar, with domestic trips offering significant savings and a variety of family-friendly experiences.

Visit Qatar’s “Hello Summer” campaign, running from May to September, features entertainment, cultural and sporting events, including the Qatar Toy Festival, concerts, mall activations and seasonal resort packages.

Beaches, nature reserves, heritage sites and waterfront destinations are also being promoted as key attractions.

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