DOHA: Tourism in Qatar is expected to experience a renewed surge in the second half of 2026, coinciding with a series of offers, programs, and entertainment events launched to attract more tourists from both within and outside Qatar.

Data released by Qatar Tourism showed that Qatar received 1.13 million visitors during the first quarter of 2026, including 646,000 visitors in January, 423,000 in February, and 63,000 in March.

Tourism experts expect an influx of visitors in the coming months, coinciding with the current summer holiday season, supported by a broad lineup of events and activities launched by Qatar Tourism. They noted that Qatar has emerged in recent years as a leading tourism destination and one of the preferred choices for travelers seeking diverse experiences that blend the country's rich heritage with modernity.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), experts said the country's tourism sector is expected to witness a strong rebound in inbound travel during the second half of 2026 as the summer holiday season begins. While some residents continue to plan overseas trips, others are opting for domestic destinations, including beaches, resorts, nature reserves, and historic forts, to spend the summer with their families. They added that high airfares and hotel rates abroad, coupled with regional tensions, have prompted many families to reconsider their vacation plans in favor of domestic tourism and Qatar's diverse local tourism offerings.

Tourism expert Ahmed Hussein forecasts a strong recovery in tourist activity during the second half of 2026, citing signs of easing regional tensions and Qatar Tourism's continued efforts to diversify the country's tourism offerings. He said this year's summer season differs from previous years, as high airfare costs and geopolitical developments have led many citizens and residents to prioritize domestic travel. Domestic tourism offers savings of more than 50% compared with overseas vacations, along with a wide range of family and child-friendly entertainment programs organized by Qatar Tourism.

In April, Visit Qatar launched its annual summer campaign under the slogan "Hello Summer," aimed at delivering a season of entertainment and leisure experiences across the country from May through the end of September. The campaign seeks to showcase the diverse range of world-class events and experiences designed to appeal to families, groups of friends, and adventure seekers.

The Summer 2026 program features a packed calendar of entertainment, cultural, and sporting events, including the Qatar Toy Festival, major music concerts, and a variety of activities across leading shopping malls. Luxury hotels and resorts are also offering exclusive summer experiences, alongside theme parks and water attractions designed for visitors of all ages.

Hussein also expects tourists, in the coming period, to take advantage of the country's beaches and coastline. Qatar offers a diverse selection of public and private beaches catering to a wide range of preferences, from natural open beaches to fully integrated beachfront destinations designed to provide premium visitor experiences. The country is home to more than 10 beaches, each offering a distinct recreational experience.

For his part, tourism expert Ayman Al Qudwa said that Doha has cemented its position as the Gulf's leading tourism capital this year, becoming the preferred destination for citizens, residents, and international visitors, particularly travelers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. He attributed this to Qatar's tourism ecosystem, which combines ease of access, a diverse tourism offering, and advanced infrastructure, adding that domestic tourism has emerged as the biggest beneficiary in 2026.

He added that summer holidays offer families an opportunity to relax, unwind, and recharge away from work and study routines. While some families are preparing to travel abroad, through savings or loans, others are opting for domestic tourism because of its lower cost, diverse attractions, and wide range of facilities.

Al Qudwa explained to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatar's tourism success is built on what he described as the "tourism square," beginning with Hamad International Airport, which connects Doha to more than 190 global destinations and serves more than 35 international airlines. He also highlighted the pivotal role of Qatar Airways in supporting inbound tourism through its network of more than 160 destinations and over 140 daily flights, further boosting visitor arrivals.

Al Qudwa said Qatar now offers an integrated tourism model that combines entertainment, hospitality, and economic value, making it an attractive destination for citizens, residents, and international visitors alike. As a result, he said, domestic tourism has become the most economically viable and family-friendly option, supporting expectations of a strong recovery in tourism activity during the second half of the year.

Qatar Tourism has recently developed new tourism destinations outside Doha, expanding options for visitors seeking tranquility and relaxation with a full range of activities to suit their needs. These destinations include nature reserves, historic forts, international resorts and hotels, public parks, recreational facilities, renowned restaurants, traditional markets, and major shopping malls. Qatar also continues to rank among the world's safest tourism destinations.

According to the National Planning Council's 2023 data, Qatar had 167 cinema screens with a total seating capacity of 38,210, screening more than 5,497 films, including 4,926 foreign and 571 Arabic productions. Museums and exhibitions attracted approximately 1.09 million visitors during the same year.

The council's data also showed that Qatar had 189 hotels and hotel apartments in 2023, offering 46,806 rooms and 68,495 beds. The country's hospitality sector recorded 6.67 million guests and 15.68 million hotel room nights during the year.

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