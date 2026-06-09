Doha, Qatar: Qatar has expanded opportunities for foreign real estate investment by adding the Simaisma Resort and Beach Project to the list of areas where non-Qataris may own property, under Cabinet Decision No. 21 of 2026.

The decision entered into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette following approval by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, with all relevant authorities instructed to implement its provisions.

The decision amends certain provisions of Cabinet Decision No. 28 of 2020 regulating non-Qatari ownership and usufruct rights in designated real estate zones, further reinforcing Qatar’s efforts to attract international investment and support long-term economic diversification.

The most significant amendment is the inclusion of the Simaisma Resort and Beach Project among the approved ownership areas. The move broadens the range of investment opportunities available to foreign individuals and entities while supporting the country’s wider urban development and tourism ambitions.

With the amendment, the approved ownership zones now include West Bay Lagoon (Legtaifiya), Al Dafna, Lusail, Al Kharaej, Jabal Thaileb, Al Khor Resort, Administrative Areas 60 and 61 in Al Dafna, Administrative Area 63 in Onaiza, and the newly added Simaisma Resort and Beach Project.

The decision also updates the regulatory framework governing foreign property ownership by aligning it with recent government restructuring. References to the former Minister of Municipality and Environment have been replaced with the Minister of Justice, reflecting the transfer of real estate registration responsibilities to the Ministry of Justice.

Under the revised provisions, the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice will be responsible for processing ownership and usufruct registration procedures for non-Qataris. The decision additionally replaces the planning maps and geographical boundaries attached to the 2020 regulation with updated versions reflecting the revised ownership areas.

The inclusion of Simaisma comes as the coastal development is being transformed into one of Qatar’s largest tourism and leisure destinations. Led by the Ministry of Municipality and developed by Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, the project is set to become a major cultural and tourism landmark along Qatar’s eastern coastline.

Spanning more than eight million square metres and featuring a seven-kilometre waterfront, the Simaisma Resort and Beach Project is expected to play a key role in boosting tourism, attracting foreign direct investment and enhancing the country’s non-hydrocarbon economy.

The master development offers extensive opportunities for private-sector participation through more than 16 development plots. Planned components include luxury resorts across four distinct zones, a major theme park, an 18-hole championship golf course, residential villas, a yacht club and marina, as well as a range of retail, dining and entertainment facilities.

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