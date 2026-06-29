Bahrain-based Khaleeji Bank has appointed Razi Almerbati as its new CEO.

Almerbati, who is also a member of the bank’s Board of Directors, will assume his duties from August 17, 2026, taking over from Abdulkarim Mohamed Alzakari who was named acting CEO by the Islamic lender in April.

Almerbati is a 21-year veteran in the banking sector, who previously served as the CEO of Saudi Arabian financial services firm GFH Capital, along with a role as the Head of Investment Placement and Relationship Management at GFH Bank, formerly GFH Financial Group.

Aside from Khaleeji Bank, Almerbati is also currently a member of the board of directors for Bahrain’s Esterad Investment Company, in addition to a number of subsidiaries of GFH Group.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com