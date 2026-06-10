MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Order appointing the members of the Board of Directors of the International Financial Centre of Oman (IFCO), a pivotal step in the Centre’s establishment that reflects His Majesty’s commitment to enhancing the Sultanate of Oman’s position on the global financial map.

The Board shall be chaired by HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs. Its members include a distinguished group of leaders and senior experts from government, financial, regulatory and international sectors: Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance as Deputy Chairman; Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority; Ahmed bin Ja’afar al Musallami, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman; Mahmoud bin Abdullah al Awaini; Mulham bin Basheer al Jarf; and an independent international expert.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said the Royal confidence placed by His Majesty the Sultan in appointing the Board reflects the importance of this strategic national project as a cornerstone of Oman Vision 2040 and a contributor to a diversified, competitive economy open to global opportunities.

The Centre aspires to become a leading international financial destination for companies and investors, a trusted, innovative hub for business and investment that creates sustainable value for the national economy, HH Sayyid Theyazin added. It will leverage Oman’s unique competitive advantages to enhance value for investors and operating companies, and help cement Oman’s position as an attractive investment and business destination regionally and internationally.

Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance and Deputy Chairman of the Board, said the Centre represents an integrated strategic national project that bridges long‑term national vision with global standards of institutional integrity. Through sound governance and reliable regulation, the Centre will send clear signals of confidence to global investors and strengthen Oman’s position as a trusted destination for capital.

The Board will oversee the completion of legislative, regulatory and operational frameworks, provide strategic direction, and establish a governance system based on integrity, transparency and accountability — reinforcing international confidence in the Centre and paving the way for the initial launch of its operations by the end of 2026.

The International Financial Centre of Oman is a legally and legislatively independent financial centre established under Royal Decree No 8/2026. It operates under a legal framework based on common law principles and consists of three bodies: the Authority of the International Financial Centre of Oman, the Regulatory Authority of the International Financial Centre of Oman, and the Centre’s Dispute Resolution Authority.

The Centre’s establishment is aligned with Oman Vision 2040, contributing to economic diversification, the development of the financial services sector, and consolidating Oman’s position as a trusted platform connecting Gulf, South Asian and East African markets in line with the highest international standards.

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