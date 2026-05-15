SINGAPORE - Citigroup appointed Sutida Tambunlertchai as ​head of ⁠Citi Commercial Bank in Thailand, ‌effective immediately, the firm said ​on Friday.

* Tambunlertchai will lead the ​bank's commercial banking growth ​strategy in Thailand, deepen client relationships and strengthen its ⁠market position, Citi said.

* She will report to Gunjan Kalra, head of Citi ​Commercial Bank ‌for Japan, ⁠North ⁠Asia and Asia South. Tambunlertchai will also ​report locally to ‌Narumon Chivangkur, Citi's ⁠Thailand country officer and banking head.

* Tambunlertchai joined Citi in 2022 and has more than 15 years of international banking experience across Asia, the Middle East and the ‌UK.

* She was most recently head ⁠of Commercial Subsidiaries Group ​for Citi Thailand, where Citi said she grew the ​business significantly ‌over three years.

(Reporting by ⁠Yantoultra Ngui; ​Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)