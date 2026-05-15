PHOTO
SINGAPORE - Citigroup appointed Sutida Tambunlertchai as head of Citi Commercial Bank in Thailand, effective immediately, the firm said on Friday.
* Tambunlertchai will lead the bank's commercial banking growth strategy in Thailand, deepen client relationships and strengthen its market position, Citi said.
* She will report to Gunjan Kalra, head of Citi Commercial Bank for Japan, North Asia and Asia South. Tambunlertchai will also report locally to Narumon Chivangkur, Citi's Thailand country officer and banking head.
* Tambunlertchai joined Citi in 2022 and has more than 15 years of international banking experience across Asia, the Middle East and the UK.
* She was most recently head of Commercial Subsidiaries Group for Citi Thailand, where Citi said she grew the business significantly over three years.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)