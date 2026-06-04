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Egypt aims to list four to five state-owned companies on the Cairo stock exchange before the end of the year as part of its state asset sales strategy, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.
Egypt, which is grappling with high debt and inflation, has been pursuing the sale of state-owned companies via direct deals or listings to boost private sector participation in the economy and attract investments in line with broader reforms under its $8 billion IMF programme.
Madbouly did not name any of the companies being considered for listings.
The government also plans to shift from in-kind subsidies to cash subsidies during the coming financial year, as part of efforts to improve the targeting of social support, Madbouly said at a press conference.
It does not aim to reduce the monetary value of subsidies but rather ensure they reach those entitled to receive them, he added.
More than 60 million people receive subsidised essential commodities through state-run outlets, while at least 10 million others benefit from subsidised bread.
(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Eman Abouhassira; Editing by Joe Bavier)