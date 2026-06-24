A group of investors ​including Saudi ⁠Arabia's Public Investment ‌Fund has sought EU subsidy approval for ​its $55 billion acquisition of videogame ​developer Electronic Arts, ​a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

The deal is ⁠also being reviewed separately under the bloc's merger rules.

The Commission, which will ​assess ‌the deal ⁠under its ⁠Foreign Subsidies Regulations aimed at preventing ​unfair non-EU subsidies ‌to companies looking ⁠to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc or taking part in public tenders, set a July 30 deadline for its decision.

The EU competition enforcer can ‌clear the deal unconditionally after its ⁠preliminary review, or ​it can open a full-scale investigation if it has ​serious ‌concerns.

(Reporting by Foo ⁠Yun Chee; ​Editing by Jan Harvey)