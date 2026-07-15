Azura Partners, a global wealth manager serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, entrepreneurs, and single-family offices, has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), establishing a permanent, on-the-ground presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing centres for global private wealth.

The Abu Dhabi office is now open and operational at Al Maryah Tower in ADGM, with a growing team on the ground supporting shared services and group functions.

The office provides a foundation for Azura’s continued development in the region, including its intention to pursue an ADGM financial services licence.

Ali Jamal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Azura Partners, said: “Abu Dhabi has become a leading centre of global capital and an increasingly important market for wealth management. We are seeing strong interest in the region from internationally connected families, making this a natural step in our growth strategy.”

“This move reinforces our long-term commitment to the region and strengthens our ability to engage with clients and partners through Azura’s integrated global platform,” he stated.

The company has appointed Yousef Hajjar as the Chief Executive Officer of Azura Partners Abu Dhabi. A Partner of the firm since January 2020, Yousef will lead the expansion of Azura’s presence in the region.

The Abu Dhabi office will serve as a gateway to Azura’s global offering, strengthening connectivity across the firm’s international network, expertise, and solutions.

On the new launch, Hajjar said: “Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading international financial centre and an important hub within the global wealth ecosystem. Establishing our presence in Al Maryah Tower within ADGM is an important milestone for Azura, and one that reflects the strength of the relationships and opportunities we see in this market.”

“Lunate’s investment marked a significant moment for us, and this office represents the next step in our expansion,” he stated.

Azura’s expansion follows a strategic investment by Abu Dhabi-based Lunate, an independent global investment firm with more than $115 billion in AuM.

Murtaza Hussain, Managing Partner at Lunate, said: “Following our strategic investment in Azura Partners last year, we welcome the opening of their new office in Abu Dhabi, supporting the expansion of their client base in the region.”

“The UAE continues to be an attractive hub for global UHNW and HNW individuals, offering strong opportunities for providers of multi-market wealth management solutions,” he added.

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