AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Monday held talks with Sudanese Ambassador to Jordan Hassan Dahab on expanding economic cooperation and strengthening business ties between the two countries.

ACC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq said the private sector aims to increase trade and investment with Sudan by drawing on Jordan's expertise in commerce, services, logistics and transport.

He outlined plans to strengthen institutional cooperation, including a proposed memorandum of understanding between the ACC and its Sudanese counterpart, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Haj Tawfiq also called for reactivating the Jordanian-Sudanese Business Council to connect business leaders, identify investment opportunities, and support Sudan's reconstruction and economic recovery.

He urged Sudan to provide an updated database on its economy and investment climate, adding that the ACC stands ready to host Sudanese business delegations to explore joint ventures.

Dahab briefed the meeting on the latest developments in Sudan and reaffirmed his country's commitment to expanding economic cooperation with Jordan. He said Sudan aims to benefit from Jordan's expertise in reconstruction, logistics, digital transformation, urban planning and medical tourism.

ACC board members proposed identifying priority sectors, facilitating business-to-business meetings and exchanging market intelligence to convert opportunities into concrete economic partnerships, Petra reported.

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