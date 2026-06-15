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Jordan: ISSF says it invests $7mln in Endeavour Catalyst Fund V, launching second investment cycle

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Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
June 15, 2026
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AMMAN — The Innovative Start-ups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) has announced a $7 million investment in Endeavour Catalyst Fund V, marking the launch of its second investment cycle (Fund II) and reinforcing efforts to attract global venture capital to Jordan’s start-up ecosystem.

The announcement was made at an event attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, along with founders, investors and entrepreneurs from across the Kingdom, according to a statement from ISSF.

According to ISSF, the investment establishes a strategic partnership with Endeavour Catalyst, a global venture capital fund with more than $300 million under management that invests in high-impact entrepreneurs across more than 60 countries.

The partnership aims to strengthen the integration of Jordanian start-ups into international investment networks and expand their access to global sources of funding.

The investment represents ISSF’s first commitment under Fund II, following the completion of Fund I, which operated from 2017 to 2025 and received the highest performance rating from the World Bank, the fund’s lead contributor, the statement said.

The partnership agreement was signed in Amman by ISSF Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Al Muhtaseb and Endeavour Catalyst Managing Partner Allen Taylor. Both sides described the agreement as a strategic step toward connecting Jordanian start-ups with international venture capital markets and addressing funding gaps that often emerge during growth and expansion stages.

Endeavour Catalyst Fund V is a sector-agnostic fund focused on high-growth opportunities across emerging markets. The fund has built a global portfolio that includes investments in some of the world’s leading technology companies.

Among its most recent investments is Replit, the artificial intelligence and software Development Company founded by Jordanian entrepreneurs Amjad Masad and Haya Odeh, which is currently valued at approximately $9 billion.

Endeavour Catalyst serves as the investment arm of Endeavour, a global network that supports entrepreneurs and has backed 74 unicorn companies worldwide.

Muhtaseb said the partnership marks the beginning of ISSF’s Fund II operations in Jordan and reflects the fund’s commitment to building on the achievements of Fund I.

“ISSF is committed to strengthening Jordan’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and venture capital landscape by building on the tangible economic returns generated through Fund I,” he said. “We will continue working with international and local partners to enhance Jordan’s position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He added that ISSF expects the partnership to contribute directly to the local start-up ecosystem, noting that Endeavour Catalyst Fund V will allocate part of its investments to support Jordanian ventures.

“The collaboration will help Jordanian start-ups and innovators accelerate growth, expand into international markets and compete globally,” Muhtaseb said.

Taylor welcomed ISSF’s participation in the fund, describing it as a reflection of both organisations’ shared commitment to supporting high-impact companies.

“ISSF’s investment in Endeavour Catalyst Fund V is a true reflection of our shared vision to empower high-impact companies in Jordan,” Taylor said. “Long-term commitment to markets where you have conviction matters more than timing market cycles.

Since Endeavour entered Jordan in 2009, the first MENA market in which we operated, we have remained committed through multiple cycles, reinforcing our belief that enduring presence creates the strongest investment insights and opportunities.”

Endeavour Catalyst has previously invested in several Jordanian startups, including Tamatem Games, Altibbi, EON Dental, Tarjama and ZenHR, underscoring its continued focus on supporting fast-growing companies in Jordan and helping them scale internationally.

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