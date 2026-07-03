AMMAN — Non-Jordanian investors owned 46.4 per cent of the market capitalisation of companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) at the end of June 2026, according to official data.

Statistics released by the ASE showed that non-Jordanian investors purchased shares worth JD42.2 million in June, accounting for 11.6 per cent of the month's total trading value, while their share sales totalled JD51.3 million.

During the first six months of 2026, non-Jordanian investors purchased shares worth around JD198.8 million, representing 11.9 per cent of the total trading value. Their share sales reached JD235.5 million over the same period, according to an ASE statement.

Arab investors accounted for the bulk of non-Jordanian trading activity in June. Their purchases totalled around JD39 million, representing 92.4 per cent of all non-Jordanian purchases, while their sales reached about JD49 million. Non-Arab investors purchased shares worth JD3.2 million and sold shares valued at JD2.3 million.

By the end of June, Arab investors held 30 per cent of the market capitalisation of ASE-listed companies, while non-Arab investors accounted for 16.4 per cent, bringing total non-Jordanian ownership to 46.4 per cent.

By sector, non-Jordanian ownership stood at 48.5 per cent in the financial sector and 22.7 per cent in the services sector. The industrial sector recorded the highest level of foreign ownership, at 51 per cent.

Securities Depository Centre released figures that showed that the total number of registered securities reached nearly 7.7 billion at the end of January 2026, with a combined value of about JD29 billion.

Jordanian investors held nearly 5.4 billion registered securities, valued at around JD16.7 billion. The 10 largest non-Jordanian investor nationalities collectively owned nearly 2 billion securities, with a total value of around JD10.2 billion, according to the statement.

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