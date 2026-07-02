AMMAN — Vivo Energy is pleased to announce the completion of the transaction to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan.

Vivo Energy, the leading African energy distribution company, which now operates around 4,200 service stations across 29 markets, has today completed the acquisition of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan, including its network of around 180 service stations, together with its commercial fuels and lubricants operations.

The acquisition marks the introduction of the Engen brand to Jordan. Now present in 13 markets, Engen is Vivo Energy’s owned retail brand with a strong reputation for quality and service, and the number one fuel brand in South Africa, where a network of over 1,000 Engen service stations sells one in every four litres of fuel.

It will replace TotalEnergies on Jordan's forecourts over the coming months.

Following the announcement of the transaction in November 2025, all parties worked hard to secure regulatory approvals and fulfilment of conditions precedent, which have now been completed.

CEO of the Vivo Energy Group Stan Mittelman said "This is an important milestone for Vivo Energy as we expand beyond Africa into Jordan, a market with strong fundamentals and a team we have great respect for."

He added "Vivo Energy, and our retail brand Engen, are built on African values of customer service and community, which we believe have a real story to tell in Jordan. We look forward to supporting continued growth in the market."

New Managing Director Designate for Vivo Energy Jordan Adel Saadallah noted "I am genuinely proud to be appointed to lead Vivo Energy’s business in Jordan, as we expand into this new market."

He said "I have been part of Vivo Energy since the company was founded and have seen first-hand how our model creates businesses that last."

Vivo Energy’s success is driven by empowered local management teams, serving customers and stakeholders effectively, a model that it will bring to Jordan.

Saadallah concluded "Today’s announcement is a change of ownership, but employees, dealer contracts and customer relationships carry over unchanged."

"My priority will be to work alongside the existing team, build on what is working well and make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone. We recognise that 2026 is a year of pride for Jordan; the Kingdom’s 80th Independence Day anniversary and the national team’s first ever World Cup appearance." He said

"We will work to reflect this pride in our programmes, putting Jordan and Jordanians first." Saadallah assed

The Vivo Energy Group operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East, Southern Africa, the Indian Ocean Islands and Jordan.

The Group has a network of around 4,200 service stations in 29 markets operating under the Engen and Shell brands and exports lubricants to several other African countries.

Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, convenience stores, restaurants, and other non-fuel services.

It provides fuels, lubricants, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and chemicals to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, aviation, construction, power, transport, agriculture and manufacturing.

It is continuing to develop innovative energy solutions to enhance sustainability.

The Company employs around 6,000 people and has access to over 2.1 billion litres of fuel storage capacity.

For more information about Vivo Energy, please visit www.vivoenergy.com

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