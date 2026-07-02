DOHA: Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

During the call, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and prospects for strengthening joint cooperation as well as ways to support and develop these ties to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly nations.

They also discussed developments in the region, particularly the latest developments in the negotiations between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of the memorandum of understanding between the two sides alongside the efforts being made to advance diplomatic solutions that contribute to strengthening regional security and stability.

H.H. reiterated, during the call, the importance of continuing coordination and consultation among the countries of the region as well as supporting regional and international efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and maintaining the region's security and stability, in a way that serves the interests of its peoples



TF