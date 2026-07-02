RIYADH - Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif received Pakistan's Interior Minister and Minister for Narcotics Control, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, in Riyadh on Wednesday, where the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

The meeting reviewed relations between the two countries and explored opportunities to strengthen security coordination and cooperation between the two interior ministries, in addition to discussing issues of mutual interest.

Prince Abdulaziz and Naqvi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Saudi Ministry of Interior and Pakistan's Ministry of Interior to enhance scientific, training, and research cooperation.

The agreement aims to support the exchange of expertise and build institutional capacities in areas of mutual interest between the two ministries.

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