RIYADH — Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Kheraiji met with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the US-Iran agreement, as well as recent developments in Syria, Sudan, and Somalia. They expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between the United States and Iran to cease military operations and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They described it as an important step toward consolidating lasting peace and promoting regional and international economic growth.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar reaffirmed their full support for all good offices and efforts aimed at enhancing regional security and stability, and achieving sustainable solutions to outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of international law and good neighborliness.

In this context, Riyadh and Doha have strengthened their bilateral coordination since the escalation of tensions in the region, within the framework of joint Gulf action, to mitigate the repercussions of a potential war between the US and Israel against Iran. Saudi Arabia has expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts, alongside Pakistani mediation, as being crucial to safeguarding regional security and stability.

In a separate meeting, Advisor to Saudi Foreign Minister for Lebanese Affairs Prince Yazid Al Farhan met with Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi. They discussed bilateral cooperation, ways to further support and enhance it, the latest developments in Lebanon, and joint coordination efforts between the two countries regarding the Lebanese situation.

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